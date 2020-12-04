A section of the A52 at Somerby Hill in Grantham has been closed because of snow.

Police are urging drivers to take care on the roads and to drive to the conditions as heavy snow continues to fall this morning.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are advising drivers to take care on the roads and to drive to the conditions following snow across the county today.

Vine Street in the snow this morning. (43408129)

"We have had to close a section of the A52 Somerby Hill, Grantham, due to treacherous driving conditions. Please take care and stay safe."