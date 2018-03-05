Grantham road closed following collision

Have your say

A collision between a van and a motorcycle has led to a road closure in Grantham today.

Just before 9am, the AA reported the incident happened on Londonthorpe Road.

Traffic was affected both ways at Alma Park Road.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Just after 8am today, AA Roadwatch also reported a stalled truck and accident on the A1 blocked a lane on the A1 southbound near Clipsham, between Grantham and Stamford.

Queing traffic was reported due to the incident on A1 Southbound between Great North Road and B668.

Again, there were no reports of any injuries.