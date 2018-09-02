Grantham roadworks reveal road's sinkhole

A sinkhole has appeared in the middle of a busy road in the town centre.

Contractors discovered the hole as they attempted to resurface a section of Avenue Road.

The local Highways manager said: “Work is currently underway to resurface a section of Avenue Road.

“When the team removed the top layer of the carriageway, they discovered a void below.”

Highways contacted Anglian Water, who have taken responsibility for the repairs.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Highways identified a hole in the tarmac on Avenue Road while preparing to resurface it. We immediately went out to investigate and having discovered an issue with the sewer below, we started digging down to repair it on Wednesday.

“We appreciate that this is a busy stretch of road and thank customers for their patience and Highways for their co-operation.

“Both ourselves and Highways are working closely to do everything possible to respond quickly and return things to normal within the original timeframe of planned resurfacing work.”

Avenue Road has been closed since August 13 as contractors rebuild a section of carriageway between St Peter’s Hill and Sandon Road.

The footpath will be resurfaced and new kerbing installed.

The local Highways manager added: "The road will re-open for the weekend, but will be closed again on Monday morning and into the evening to finish off the resurfacing work.

"The road will then re-open Tuesday morning. However, it will again be closed between 7pm-12am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights next week for white-lining and finishing touches. "