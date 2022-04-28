A robotics and automation machinery company based in Grantham is now using scrap metal to make ornaments and metal products.

Pentangle Engineering Services Limited, founded in 2004, has taken the initiative to diversify its manufacturing with a brand-new garden ornament and bespoke metal product line.

As part of its plans to increase sustainability and in direct response to the knock-on effect of the pandemic the company decided to embrace a new creative initiative using scrap metal that would normally go into the skip to make ornaments and bespoke metal products.

The Heritage Metalcraft Team - left to right - Chris Bollons, Dale Towning, Nigel Rivers and Shane Munton (56307248)

What started out as an initial idea to see if scraps could be cut into specific products using existing in-built template software normally used to showcase laser cutting techniques gave the team something to think about.

With ideas flowing, some initial products made and a highly successful stint at a local market it soon became apparent there was an appetite for their designs and another potential lucrative facet to their existing successful business.

The new line now includes clocks, hanging baskets, fire pits, weather vanes and personalised gifts.

The new Heritage by Pentangle line (56307252)

Niger Rivers, managing director of Pentangle Engineering, said: ”During the pandemic we experienced a complete shut-down of the automation industry and work dried up.

"We needed to find ways to keep our team in employment and diversify our services using their skills.

"Having previously looked at ways to utilise scrap metal in a much more sustainable and cost-effective way we decided to create a few products and see if there would be a market for them.

“We were delighted with the initial response and this has gone from strength to strength with us now receiving bespoke requests and selling fast on anything we introduce.

The new Heritage by Pentangle line (56307250)

"We were able to keep our staff employed and we have taken the business in a new creative and sustainable direction which complements the work already successfully carry out.

“Another interesting point is that although we employ locally across Grantham and always sponsor the Grantham Business Awards.

"Our engineering services are exported so it is actually wonderful to now have a branch to our work that sees us supply to locally to the Grantham community also.”

The new Heritage by Pentangle line (56307246)

The new Heritage by Pentangle line has proven so popular that the team have now opened a dedicated shop on site at their factory space at Alma Park Industrial Estate and are due to launch their e-commerce website soon.

Heritage by Pentangle is open Mondays to Thursdays from 8.00am until 4.30pm and on Fridays from 8.00am until 12 noon.

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Heritage-by-Pentangle-110310791428322/