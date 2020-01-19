Grantham ROCK appeal: Does your home have room for a new pair of furry friends?

Grantham Rescue of Cats and Kittens (ROCK) have three pairs of cats that are in need of a good home.

Grantham ROCK provides shelter for homeless felines and ensures that all cats are neutered and treated for fleas and worms before rehoming

The rescue centre is based at the home of Cath Rowson, in Redcross Street, Grantham.

Gallery1

Cath said: “We have been very busy over Christmas and New Year, with 30 cats in our care. Some now have been rehomed and some still want homes.

“I would like to thank everyone who came with cat food to my doorstep. Also, our food bins were full at Morrisons, Kennelgate and the garden centre at Downtown. Also, lots of bedding was left, and toys.

“Thank you also to everyone who gave us money donations, as they do help with vet bills.

“We can help with neutering cats if people phone me. We have a few single cats needing help as well.”

Needing new homes are:

- Brother and sister Keekee and Buddy. Both black and white, one year old, very friendly and fun, could go with older children, not been with a dog, both short haired and neutered. Must go together.

- Gizmo and Boots. Both black and white, short haired, both friendly, both neutered, nine/10 years old, both in good health, like to stay indoors in the winter, no dogs. Need to stay together.

- Oscar and Cindy. One tabby and one black cat, around four/five years old, would like a garden or farmyard, no dogs. They are friendly, both neutered and short haired.

- Donations to ROCK can be made in food bins at Morrisons, Kennelgate in London Road, Downtown Garden Centre or left on Cath’s doorstep, at 41 Redcross Street.

For more information, call Cath on 01476 571636

