Grantham ROCK appeal: Purrfect homes needed for cats

More cats are in need of a loving home as new arrivals keep turning up at Cath Rowson’s house.

Cath runs ROCK (Rescue of Cats and Kittens) in Grantham.

She said: “We have kept going and never closed our doors to cats that need our help. For the last six months it has been non-stop and very hard work.”

ROCK cat in need of a home. (42343148)

Cath has the help of others to catch feral cats which are then neutered.

She added: “I would like to thank everyone who came to us with cat food left on my doorstep. It has kept us going.

“Still cats are in need of us and up to three arrive every week, or sometimes a mum with a litter of kittens. So our work must carry on.”

ROCK cat in need of a home. (42343154)

The six cats above are all looking for a home. If you would like to home a cat or want further details about ROCK, call Cath on 01476 571636.