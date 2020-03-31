Grantham Rock Choir invites everyone to ‘keep Britain singing’

A Grantham choir has joined forces with its counterparts across the country to provide free musical entertainment online.

The Grantham Rock Choir will be taking part in interactive online rehearsals which all are invited to join in with.

Each day at 3pm, a choir leader will broadcast a session on Facebook for the movement’s 32,000 members and the wider public.

The leader of the Grantham choir, Katherine Tye, will lead the mass sing-along on Monday at 3pm.

‘Keep Britain singing’ was the idea of Caroline Redman Lusher, founder of the Rock Choir network, to keep high the spirits of members, many of whom are in self-isolation. She said: “The well-being of our members is and will always be our absolute priority and now we have the whole country to consider too!

“We have 32,000 ‘Rockies’ in Rock Choir who, along with the rest of the general public, will each be facing uncertainty. Some will be scared, some lonely and others will be in isolation potentially for a long length of time.

“As well as committing to running our normal rehearsal schedule we are encouraging them and the public to join us daily and benefit from the well-being effects of Rock Choir whilst we ask that our ‘Rockies’ reach out to their family, friends and neighbours to all become part of a much bigger community of support.”

Sing-alongs will start at 3pm every day on the Rock Choir’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/TheRockChoir

