Grantham Rotarians appeal for more women to join them in making a difference

Rotary is an international service organisation whose prime purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

But from its launch in 1905 until the 1980s, women were not allowed membership in Rotary clubs.

But that time is now long gone as more and more women have joined and are now seen as a vital part of Rotary clubs with women currently account for 22 per cent of international Rotary membership.