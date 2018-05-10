Grantham Rotarians appeal for teams to join quiz night

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club are appealing for teams to join them at their annual fund-raising charity quiz night next month to raise money for two local, worthwhile causes.

Held at St Wulfram’s Church, quizzers will be able to test their knowledge whilst tucking into a quality buffet and drinks from the bar.

All profits will be divided equally between South Lincolnshire Blind Society and the new Mens Shed project in Dysart Park.

President Lez Jones said: “Last year was a huge success with over 100 people attending, raising around £1,000. Support from the town and surrounding areas was wonderful, everyone had an amazing time. This year we are hoping to make it an even bigger event. Many thanks to the church for its continued support. We enthusiastically look forward to this year’s quiz night. All are most welcome.”

Tickets cost £10 for the event on Thursday, June 14, at 6.30pm and will be available from John Cussell Jewellers, South Lincs Blind Society and the Dental Health Centre, Avenue Road, Grantham.