Grantham Rotarians deliver van-load of tools to flood victims

Rotarians in Grantham have delivered a van-load of tools to flood victims in Doncaster.

Trade Aid, a charity run by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, delivered tools to Fishlake, a village in Doncaster where the River Don recently burst its banks, flooding the village and the surrounding farms and villages.

Many of the residents are now living in caravans while their homes dry out. Some of the houses need new floors, wall re-plastering and garden walls and fencing replacing. Many farms and outbuildings were also affected by the floods.

Rotarians in Doncaster have been using the donated tools.(30042505)

Money for the tools was donated by Sleaford Kesteven Rotary Club and Deepings Rotary Club.

Any remaining money will be sent to Australia to help victims of the recent bushfires.

Rotarians in Doncaster were grateful for the donation of building, carpet and garden tools supplied by Trade Aid. They have been using them in the clean-up effort, including clearing gardens and jet washing pathways.

The local church, which stands on higher ground, is being used for storage of goods and equipment given by firms and charities.

Trade Aid was originally formed to help in disasters in poorer countries, delivering boxes packed with tools to provide individuals and communities with the means to support themselves and their families.

Each box contains specially selected supplies needed to provide people with a head start in recovering from a disaster, or other adversity, or to start working for themselves for the first time

Rotarian and Trade Aid founder John Asher said: “We have sent trade boxes to 35 different countries in the past 12 years. The last disaster it helped was the ebola crisis in Africa when Trade Aid sentbuilder and carpenter boxes to help build toilets and washing facilities.

“It makes a change to help local Rotary clubs who have joined forces to help bring relief to flooded villages.

“Trade Aid would like to thank all the clubs, farmers and individuals who enable Trade Aid to continue its aid work both at home and abroad.”

For more information, visit www.trade-aid.org

