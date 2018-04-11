Grantham Rotarians gain life-saving skills

A group of Rotarians got the chance to put their life-saving skills to the test last month.

Over 20 members from the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven took part in a hands-on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) session at the Urban Hotel, which was led by HeartWize, a unique and original resuscitation training programme spearheaded by the University of Leicester and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

After watching a short video and demonstration, the Rotarians got to have a go at using a defibrillator and putting someone in the recovery position. Mike Charity helped organise the session.

He said: “It was brilliant and very informative. CPR is something that everyone should learn as you never know just when you might need to use it. We had 21 trainees attend, who all found it very useful. A couple have also expressed interest in becoming trainers themselves.”

The aim of the Rotary HeartWize programme is to allay the fears of getting involved, by providing knowledge and basic skills to maintain life until the emergency services can get there.

The Heartwize-Rotary team run demonstrations of life-saving skills at clubs across the district, with both rotary members and participation by people from non-Rotary community groups taking part.

Mike added: “We all left feeling a lot more confident about our new skills.”

For more information, visit: www.le.ac.uk/about/csr/heartwize