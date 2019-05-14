Grantham rotarians hop on board for lifeboat talk

Grantham funeral director and president of the Grantham RNLI branch, Robert Holland joined Grantham Sunrise Rotary club members for a talk about lifeboats on Thursday.

Mr Holland has been a dedicated RNLI supporter for many years and was presented with a coveted Royal National Lifeboat Institution award by the Duke of Kent in London in 2009 in recognition of his long term support for the lifesaving charity.

President Elect Debbie Wylie, RNLI representative Robert Holland and President Maggie Welton. (9945206)

He spoke about the history of lifeboats at the sunrise breakfast meeting on Thursday and described a time when a lifeboat was pulled through Grantham town when the old wharf was still present many years ago.

He also revealed details about the new lifeboat that is due to be installed in Skegness later this year before giving a ‘live’ up-date report about what was happening around the country, reporting on a handful of lifeboats already in action that morning.

President Maggie Welton said: “The work of the RNLI across the country is tremendous and very many people have had their lives saved thanks to the institution.”

Maggie presented Robert with a cheque for £100 to the RNLI.