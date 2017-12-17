Grantham rotarians raise awareness for anti-slavery group by donating funds

The Rotary Club of Grantham has raised £1,500 for the Rotarian Action Group Against Slavery.

Rotary International through the Rotarian Action Group Against Slavery is creating awareness by informing Rotary Clubs and the wider public that millions of people are being held for illegal gain. Rotary is working with and supporting global anti-slavery bodies to help protect children and adults from its consequences.

The Rotary Club of Grantham has been working with ASDA and Priory Ruskin Academy for the past two years to raise funds to support the campaign through a bag pack and coffee mornings.

Past president Neville Thompson presented a cheque for £1,500 to Mark Little from the Rotary Club of Norwich, who was the founder chairman of the group.

There are an estimated 46 million currently caught up in slavery.

Modern slaves, however, are disposable, cheap, and being hidden from plain sight with no human rights.

For more information, visit: www.ragas.online