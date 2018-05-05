Grantham Rotary club holds 87th Charter celebrations

The Rotary Club of Grantham held its 87th Charter celebrations at the weekend.

President Alistair Holmes greeted 88 guests at the event held at Greetham Valley Golf Club. Guests included many Rotarians not only from the Grantham clubs but also from the wider district including the district governor, Chris Davies.

Glenys Robertson gave the toast to Rotary International and Rotary in Britain and Ireland and highlighted some of the successes of the Grantham Club in the past 12 months, including fund-raising to support the Rotary Global Campaign to End Polio, various activities to support the Rotary Anti-Slavery project, the successful Mock Interview programme in Grantham in conjunction with numerous schools and the ever successful RotarySwimarathon which this year had raised nearly £36,000.

Glenys herself was presented with a certficicate of appreciation for her tremendous support to the Rotary Disability Games recently held in Stamford.

Following the meal, the president presented the Paul Harris Award to David Close for his work on the Anti-Slavery project. David Burr was presented with a Paul Harris Sapphire for his outstanding work as secretary this year. David was also awarded the Rotarian of the Year.

Paul Jones, president of the Rotary Club of Nottingham, gave the thanks on behalf of visiting Rotarians. His club is celebrating its centenary and it was his club which formed the Grantham one 87 years ago.

Before handing over the chain of office to incoming president David Close, Alistair had the privilege of welcoming two new members to the club, Roy Brocklebank and Neil White.The event finished with a humorous speech about the Past 1940s and 50s versus the Present, from Tony Pick, formerly of Grantham.