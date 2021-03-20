Grantham Rotary club keeps up the good work during a challenging year

The president of the Rotary Club of Grantham has yet to have a meeting where he can meet fellow Rotarians face to face.

Rod Tyler, whose year started on July 1, 2020, has had to converse with colleagues at their weekly meetings via Zoom.

Rod said: “It is certainly not how I had planned my year in office to be, but with a little bit of innovation from members we have had some interesting speakers both from the UK and around the world, plus some different style fund-raising events.”

The Rotary Club of Grantham has been keeping up the good work despite having to hold meetings on Zoom. (45254790)

With Covid lockdowns continuing over the past 12 months many clubs and organisations have turned to online meetings, which perhaps were challenging for some in the early days but have now become the norm and new skills have been learned by many – none more so than the Rotary Club of Grantham.

The year started with a delayed presentation of awards by past-president Glenys Robertson, who presented a Paul Harris Award to Keith Hiley for his dedication to Rotary over many years.

A Paul Harris Award was also presented to Christina Mower, from Sir William Robertson Academy, for all her work over the past four years in supporting the RotarySwimarathon. Each year Christina organises not only 16 teams for the event but also arranges for pupils to be involved in the running of the event over the three days. A Certificate of Appreciation was also presented to the academy.

Christina Mower receives the Paul Harris Award from the Rotary Club of Grantham. (45254824)

When receiving the awards at a social distance, Christina said: “I am honoured and thrilled to receive these and we all just love being involved with the event, but it is I who should be thanking the Rotarians for giving the pupils the chance to be involved and learn new skills at what is a fantastic event; we cannot thank you enough.”

In December, with members personally donating £500 and a donation from the Swimarathon of £200, they were able to buy Christmas presents for 41 children.These were distributed via the Grantham Poverty Concern group.

With the usual club activities curtailed, the club decided to hold an auction in conjunction with Golding Young sale rooms. Members donated 60 personal items which went under the hammer from auctioneer Colin Young and £1,768 was raised for the Rotary Foundation Charity.

Colin said he was delighted to be able to support the club and praised it for the innovative idea to raise funds.

Rod and his wife, Jayne, held an online charity race night with members having placed their bets beforehand. Fifty people took part and raised £1,100 which was split between Rod’s chosen charity for the year, The Matt Hampson Foundation, and the Rotary End Polio Now campaign aimed at eradicating polio, which is now only endemic in three countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.

The Matt Hampson Foundation provides support and inspiration for anyone, but particularly young people, suffering from life changing injuries, mainly from participating in sport or physical education.

A collection of 25 laptops to be reconditioned were collected from Chris Thomas at Grantham Baptist Church by Rotarians Rod Tyler and Roger Blakeman. (45253884)

With restrictions meaning many pupils have been learning from home, an appeal was launched for old laptops which would be cleaned for viruses and checked to ensure fully working before being handed out into the community to families who do not have access to IT learning.

Rod and fellow Rotarian Roger Blakeman received 25 laptops from the Grantham Baptist Church, which acted as a collection point.