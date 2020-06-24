The Round Table is the largest voluntary organisation for young men in the world.

Formed in 1927 by a young member of Norwich Rotary Club who felt there was a need for a club aimed more at the younger businessmen of the town, it is now open to men aged between 18 and 45.

The Round Table has held virtual events throughout lockdown. (36808284)

Grantham Round Table has been running since 1951 and still brings together groups of friends for a drink and a laugh as well as an opportunity to raise money for a range of local charities and good causes.