Grantham runner Chris to take on gruelling 100-mile Thames Path race

Grantham athlete Chris Limmer will take on his toughest sporting challenge so far when he competes in a gruelling 100-mile race.

Science teacher Chris, 30, who is men’s captain with Grantham Running Club, will line up alongside some 300 other seasoned runners for the Thames Path 100 race from Richmond in South West London to the centre of Oxford next month.

So challenging is the race that in a previous year, a third of the field failed to finish.

Chris, who lives with fiancee Katie in the Springfield Road area of Grantham, is running in support of two charities, which he hopes will spur him on when the going gets tough.

He said: “I am hoping to use this rather bonkers idea of a race to raise some money.

“I decided to support the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), which supports male mental health, after one of my closest friends opened up about his own mental health issues last year.

“I had never given too much though to the subject until he told me he about his depression and it gave me the idea that I could do something really positive while competing in the race.

“I will also be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, which is being supported by the tutor group I teach at a secondary school in Peterborough.

“I hope that knowing I have the support of sponsors will give me an incentive to keep going during a long day along the river bank. I’ll certainly need it.

“I have completed more than 25 marathons, but these are quite straightforward in comparison to the 100-mile race.

“The most I have run in a day up to now is 50 miles, so this is a much bigger challenge, especially when you think of the lack of sleep and the blisters.

“The course is quite flat, so you have to be careful not to go off too quickly in the early stages. The race record is about 14hrs 30 mins and the cut-off for finishers is 28 hours. I am hoping to finish in about 22 hours, but a lot can go wrong.

“It’s difficult enough to run 100 miles over four or five days. This is my biggest challenge, but I wanted to do it as a way of pushing myself in my training for marathons.

“I suppose another motive has been to get one over my elder brother Tim.

“I took up running more than ten years ago after hecompleted the London Marathon. I always wanted to beat him and although we’ve to-ed and fro-ed over recent years, he is comfortably a lot quicker than me. But he has never run 100-miles in one go, so that is another incentive.”

To support Chris with his fund-raising effort, visit his justgiving page at: justgiving.com/fundraising/100milesforcalm