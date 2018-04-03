Grantham runner to take on London Marathon for coeliac charity

A Grantham woman will run the London Marathon in a id of a charity which supports people with Coeliac disease.

Jenny says she is supporting the charity because a friends of hers has the disease and it is not one of the bigger well-known charities.

Jenny said: “On Sunday, April 22, I will be running the London Marathon in aid of Coeliac UK. I am not a sufferer, but am running for a friend who is. I have been training really hard and am hopefully well prepared to take on his huge challenge.

“My husband Mick supports me on my long runs on his bike, every Sunday morning, whatever the weather.

“I know this is a lesser known charity, but I hope to make people aware that this is a real disease that people have to live with for life.

“If any anyone would like to sponsorship please go to my JustGiving page.”

Jenny’s page can be found at www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/jen-mattison21