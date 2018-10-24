Grantham runners pound the treadmills for charity

Members of Grantham Running Club helped clock up the miles on a pair of treadmills at Asda on Saturday to raise funds for charity.

Julie Gilbert and Rosalind Sadler, who are also members of Grantham Running Club, will both be embarking on the London Marathon in April to raise money for CLIC Sargent, a charity that fights tirelessly to stop cancer destroying young lives.

Julie said: “I ran my first London Marathon for CLIC Sargent in 2015 in loving memory of the son of some very dear friends of mine and have continued to run in marathons since.

“Along with a fabulous team of support from Grantham Running Club, we ran continually from 8:45am to 3:30pm on Saturday and managed to raise a fantastic £818.98 to help towards our fund-raising total.

“To date, just over £20,000 has been raised and we are hoping to reach £25,000 by next April.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone that has supported us.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/runningforadam19