Grantham runners pound treadmill at Asda for charity

A trio of Grantham runners raised £710 for charity after pounding a set of treadmills at Asda on Saturday.

Julie Gilbert, Rosalind Sadler and Rachel Pattison, who are all members of Grantham Running Club, are training for next year’s London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent, a charity that fights to stop cancer destroying young lives.

It will be Julie’s sixth time running the marathon, the fourth time for Rachel and second time for Rosalind. They have raised over £27,000 for CLIC Sargent in the past few years.

Runners. (16696509)

Julie said: “We had two treadmills on the go from 8.30am to 3pm and a number of friends from Grantham Running Club helped us keep them going.

“The generous customers at Asda helped us to raise a fantastic amount which will go a long way towards our fund-raising target. Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone that supported us.”

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/runningforadam20