Grantham runners raise thousands for chosen charities in London Marathon

Runners in and around Grantham have raised thousands of pounds for charity by competing in this year’s London Marathon.

Alice Walker completed the gruelling 26.2-mile marathon in four hours and 14 minutes in memory of her mum who passed away from a rare lung disease.

Alice, of Cropwell Bishop, was raising funds for a national Nottingham-based charity LAM Action, that supports women with very rare lung disease lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) after her mum passed away from the disease in 2003.

Alice Walker. (9490859)

She said: “I had a fantastic weekend. It was incredibly organised and the crowds were amazing.

“I felt emotional several times but was amazed how well I felt.

“Training and food pays off. The crowds carry you as well as what you’re running for.”

A few minutes ahead, Sarah High, the student line manager at Grantham College, crossed the finish line in an impressive four hours 11 minutes.

Sarah, a member of Grantham Running Club, decided to give the London race a go after previously competing in other marathons.

She said: “I ran a good time at Manchester Marathon so that gave me the opportunity to apply for London.

“It was an opportunity not to be missed.”

Sarah High. (9490863)

Sarah returned to work on Monday but stressed that her efforts had taken their toll.

A former Grantham pupil raised nearly £1,500 for charity after completing the marathon in just under three and a half hours.

Jessica Cocker, a former pupil at Walton Academy and Kesteven Grantham Girls’ School was raising money for Metabolic Support UK in memory of her younger sister Alice who died from a rare disorder when she was just a year old.

It was Jessica’s third marathon but her first time entering the London Marathon.

She was delighted to achieve a personal best by 12 minutes and described the whole experience as fantastic and loved being swept along by a sea of noise the whole way round the course.

Jessica Cocker. (9490861)

Cranwell woman Tamsin Miles secured her place in the marathon to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

She said: “The RAF Benevolent Fund means the world to me and its invaluable to the people of the RAF who need assistance but may be too afraid to ask for it.”

Tamsin went on to achieve a personal best on Sunday when she completed the marathon in four hours 50 minutes.

Tamsin said: “It was an incredibly tough but amazing experience.”