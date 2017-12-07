Grantham’s Baby of the Year keeps it all in the family

Have your say

Winning the Journal’s Baby of the Year is something of a family affair for the Thorpes of Grantham.

Ten-month-old Mary Thorpe stole the show last month by topping our poll of 250 readers.

Mary has an older brother, three-year-old Albert Thorpe, who took the crown during our last competition in 2015.

Proud mum Lucinda Thorpe, 32, of Sandcliffe Road, said: “I entered Albert in the last competition two years ago and he won. I wanted to give Mary the same chance.”

Grandma Rita Fulcher, 77, said her grandchildren keep winning because they are all so “cute.”

Lucinda continued: “Mary’s just a very smiley happy baby. I’m just over the moon. We now have a matching set of beautiful canvas frames which we will proudly display.”

But will there be a hat trick? “No, I am only having two,” she added.