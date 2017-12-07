Search

Grantham’s Baby of the Year keeps it all in the family

Lucinda Thorpe with children Mary and Albert and her mum Rita Fulcher
Winning the Journal’s Baby of the Year is something of a family affair for the Thorpes of Grantham.

Ten-month-old Mary Thorpe stole the show last month by topping our poll of 250 readers.

Mary has an older brother, three-year-old Albert Thorpe, who took the crown during our last competition in  2015.

Proud mum Lucinda Thorpe, 32, of Sandcliffe Road, said: “I entered Albert in the last competition two years ago and he won. I wanted to give Mary the same chance.”

Grandma Rita Fulcher, 77, said her grandchildren keep winning because they are all so “cute.”

Lucinda continued: “Mary’s just a very smiley happy baby. I’m just over the moon. We now have a matching set of beautiful canvas frames which we will proudly display.”

But will there be a hat trick? “No, I am only having two,” she added.