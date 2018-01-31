Grantham’s BBC Question Time panel revealed

Have your say

The BBC has announced who will appear on its flagship political debate programme when it is broadcast from the town on Thursday night.

For the Conservatives, will be former Education Minister Justine Greening.

For Labour will be Bassetlaw MP John Mann, who voted for Brexit and once described Jeremy Corbyn as “not up to the job of leading the Labour Party into power.”

Jo Swinson MP, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats represents her party.

The other two guests are head of the New Economics forum and former advisor to Ed Miliband Miatta Fahnbulleh and Daily Telegraph writer and columnist Tim Stanley.

Around 100 audience members are expected at the Meres Leisure centre in Grantham.