Grantham salon toasts 20 years with client party

A popular Grantham hair salon celebrated 20 years in business by treating their clients to a party.

Joanne Taylor, of Tailored Hair, in Sunningdale, wanted a way to thank all her loyal clients for their support over the years, as well as raise money for charity.

The salon closed for appointments on Saturday as clients were invited to join staff for music, drinks and nibbles at the salon.

Clients joined staff for a party at Tailored Hair on Saturday. (14526883)

Councillor Dean Ward, deputy mayor of Grantham, also joined in the celebrations and got his hair cut into a pink mohican to help the salon raise money for the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

Coun Ward said: “I knew it was for a great cause so I said that they could do anything they wanted with it.”

As well as almost £700 raised for the charity, the salon will also be handing over hair that their clients have agreed to donate over the past year.

Despite thriving as a business, Joanne, 53, reveals that it has not always been easy. She described how she relied on a pushbike with a basket to cycle to clients’ homes when she first started out in the industry 37 years ago.

She added: “I was offered a job at 16 in a small salon on New Beacon Road, Grantham. My boss really believed in me and encouraged me to keep going.”

Joanne spent five years at the salon before they moved to premises in Alma Park and Joanne went on to work for a number of salons in town before returning to the salon on Alma Park.

Joanne, who owns the business with husband Chris, said: “When the owners retired we took it over and it has continued to expand over the years.”

The couple described the move to Sunningdale three years ago as “the best decision ever”.

There were joined by their son Ollie, also a hairdresser, six years ago.

Joanne added: “We started with nothing but we have worked so hard for it to become the success it is today, especially considering we are a community-based salon and and not on the high street.

“I want to thank all staff and clients, past, present and in memory over the years. I have been cutting one lady’s hair, Laura Allen, for 37 years and so we presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a gift voucher for the salon.”

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, co-founder and vice president at the Little Princess Trust, said: “As a charity who rely solely on the kindness of our donors, we are incredibly grateful to Tailored Hair and their generous customers for their support.

“The hair they will donate and the money they have raised through their fun day will enable us to provide beautiful wigs to children and young people with hair loss and fund vital research into kinder and more effective treatments for childhood cancers.

“On behalf of everyone at The Little Princess Trust I would like to thank the team and congratulate them on their 20th anniversary.”