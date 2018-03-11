Grantham school and care home share stories

A group of local primary school children visited a Grantham care home for a special storytelling day last month.

Residents and staff at Avery Lodge Care Home, Beacon Lane, Grantham, hosted a ‘Once Upon a Time’ themed day and invited their neighbours from the local community to visit and enjoy stories and sweet treats.

Resident Margaret Johnson shares a story.

Year 2 and 4 pupils at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School have been visiting the residents at Avery Lodge since January 2017.

Acting assistant head teacher and class teacher Hannah Chapman said: “They began their work with the home as part of their project work and we have continued this contact though their project ‘What makes a powerful person?’

“The children and residents have been sharing song time, sports day, play time, easter egg hunts and crafts together.

“During their once upon a time event, the pupils spent time sharing their favourite book with the residents and stories that they had written themselves. All of the pupils dressed up as their favourite book character.”

The regular visits have proved a hit with both pupils and residents.

One pupil said: “I enjoy seeing the residents each week. They like talking to me. The residents enjoyed listening to my story and some of them read to us aswell as us reading to them.”

Avery Lodge resident Keith Christian added: “Everyone in the home had a fantastic day. I really enjoy events like this. It takes me back to when I read stories to my son and daughter.”