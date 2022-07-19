Grantham school announces closure due to extreme heat

A Grantham school will be closed today because of the extreme heat.

Walton Academy announced it will stay closed today (July 19) with temperatures expected to reach a record-breaking 40C and above in the area.

In a statement on its website yesterday, the school said: "The health and safety of our children and young people is of paramount importance. Today, we have experienced exceptionally hot weather conditions and the extreme heat is set to worsen tomorrow.

Walton Academy. (28823757)

"Following a review of our site, and in the interests of our academy community, we have taken the decision as a Trust to close all of our academies tomorrow for one day only.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but we hope you understand that the safety of the pupils and our staff team must come first."

The extreme temperatures have resulted in the cancellation of all trains between Grantham and London on the East Coast Mainline today (July 19) and on other routes through Grantham.

Is your school or business closed due to the weather? Let us know at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

The UK is set to see its hottest day on record, with temperatures on Tuesday expected to reach up to 42C (107.6F).