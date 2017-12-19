Grantham school awarded champion status

A secondary school has been awarded champion school status for their involvment in the National Citizen Service EM1, a flagship youth programme for teenagers.

Walton Girls High School and Sixth Form has received the status in recognition of their dedication to the scheme, which is aimed at 16 and 17- year-olds. The status is given to those institutions who have excelled in promoting the programme and recruiting young people to take part over the last academic year.

Walton was presented with the ‘Gold’ award at an awards ceremony, held at Leicester City Football Club earlier this month. The awards recognise the schools and colleges across Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire, who have excelled in endorsing and promoting NCS to their students.

Head of Careers, Jane Etherington, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the Gold award for our involvement in the scheme. Our students thoroughly enjoyed taking part. For young people, NCS provides a host of practical and emotional benefits, among them a positive contribution to UCAS personal statements and wider social and personal development.”

Since joining the scheme in 2014, 113 Walton students have taken part with another 59 signed up for summer 2018.

They have raised funds and awareness through a range of activities including a sponsored litter pick and a summer fête at St Mary’s Church in Grantham and cleaning and weeding in Wyndham Park. They also supported a number of charitable causes including Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre.

NCS is a unique two or three-week full-time programme focused around fun and discovery, plus 30 hours committed to a community project that benefits both young people and society.