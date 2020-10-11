Grantham school close to raising money to refurbish its food technology room

An additional needs school in Grantham is close to raising the money it needs to refurbish its food technology room.

Ambergate Sports College needs a total of £17,500 for the project and has so far raised£14,932.

The school, part of Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship, hopes a final boost will help it reach its target for its pupils who are aged between three and 19 with moderate to severe learning difficulties and complex needs.

Ambergate Sports College is raising money to refurbish its food technology room. (42637245)

Katie Bennington has organised the fund-raiser on behalf of the Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA).

Katie said: "Food Tech is a crucial part of learning for our pupils, helping them to develop their life skills and independent living skills, so that they are appropriately prepared for life after school.

"The current Food Tech room is over 10 years old, with many of the electrical appliances either broken or not meeting current legislation."

To help the fund-raisers reach their goal, you can donate on their GoFundMe page here .

You can buy LotterySK tickets which gives the school a monthly income here .

Or you can renew your 100 club numbers for 2021 at just £10 for the whole year.

For further information contact Katie Bennington on katie.bennington@ganf-cit.co.uk