Grantham school designs christmas cards for rotary club

Creative pupils at a village school got to show off their talents as part of a ‘design a Christmas card’ competition.

The Rotary Club of Grantham teamed up with Barrowby Primary School to design a series of Christmas cards that could be printed and sold for charity.

The entire school got behind the project, which was organised by rotarian Glenys Robertson and the judges were spoilt for choice.

President of the club, Stephen Short, said: “The standard of work was really high and it was difficult to choose from such creative designs.”

Glenys and Stephen presented the three winners Isla, Roxy and Sofia with books and games at their school assembly last week. Everyone who entered also received chocolates at their school party.

The cards will be sold to rotarians and their friends for £4 for five cards.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was something that we had never done before so we were delighted to get involved in such a worthwhile project. It was good to be able to do something nice for the local community.”

Glenys added: “The children really participated in this competition and there were some lovely designs. We are all very pleased. We will certainly be doing it all again next year.”