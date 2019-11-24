Grantham school gives enchanting performance of Beauty and the Beast

Pupils at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School’s treated audiences to an unforgettable performance of Disney’s much-loved musical Beauty and the Beast last week.

Talented students started rehearsing in February before performing to packed out audiences on Thursday and Friday.

With a cast of more than 32 pupils, each one gave an enchanting performance.

Pupils at KGGS performed Beauty and the Beast.

There was also design and backstage crew and musicians. Vicky Garrett, joint head of faculty, creative and expressive arts, said: “I am very proud of everyone involved. I am privileged to work with such talented students.”