Grantham school is awash with colour as pupils celebrate festival

The school playing fields were awash with colour last week as pupils at Belmont Primary School recreated a Holi celebration.

As part of their RE week, the key Stage 2 pupils have been studying Hinduism with a particular interest in Holi, a popular ancient Hindu festival, originating from the Indian subcontinent.

The youngsters carefully considered how the Holi celebration makes use of colour and fire to celebrate changes in the seasons.

Pupils at Belmont Primary School Belmont Community Primary School recreated a Holi celebration. (21723648)

During the Holi festival, Hindus use coloured powder to throw at each other to signify the beginning of spring and to say goodbye to the darkness of winter. Pupils enjoyed recreating the experience earlier this month.

Mrs Allen, deputy headteacher and RE Lead said: “The children all enjoyed recreating the Holi festival and it was an important part in helping them to understand different cultures and faiths. This wonderful celebration was part of developing the children’s wider understanding of living in unity with ourselves and others.”

