Grantham school is top of the class for Progress 8 scores

Walton Girls High School and Sixth Form has been ranked within the top seven schools in Lincolnshire following the government’s announcement of Progress 8 results for England.

Progress 8 scores show how much progress pupils at a school have made between the end of Key stage 2 and the end of Key stage 4, compared to pupils across England. The scores can be based on how well pupils have performed in English, Maths, English, Sciences, Computer Science, History and Geography.

Walton Girls’ scored ‘above average’ placing it in the top percentile of English schools and academies.

Principal, Caroline Saxelby, said: “I am delighted. Walton is well above the national average in all measures. Our pass rate rose by 13 per cent last year and over 72 per cent of students achieved at least five A*-C grades. Students are provided with 1:1 tuition, motivational speakers and innovative revision techniques as well as an assertive mentor programme. Our dedicated staff and hard-working students are a winning combination!”