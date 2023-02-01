A Grantham school has been locked down after an "unauthorised person" entered the school grounds.

Police are on the scene at Priory Ruskin Academy, in Rushcliffe Road, after receiving reports of "a man with a knife being at the school", said a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson.

She added: "This is not the case, no weapons have been seen, it’s speculation.

The Priory Ruskin Academy (15274083)

"We are investigating reports of threats being made and enquiries are ongoing."

One parent, who asked not to be named, told the Journal: "My daughter was just told by teachers to get inside and hide."

Parents received a notification from the school's reception at around 1.20pm today (Wednesday), stating: "You may be aware that an unauthorised person has come on to the school site.

"Please be assured that procedures have been followed to ensure the safety of students and the site."

More details as we have them.