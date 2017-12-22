Grantham school marks the season with music

Have your say

Staff and students from West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s attended a carol service at St John the Evangelist church in Spitalgate, Grantham.

The service was led by the school’s chaplain the Rev David Shenton and readings were by executive head teacher Susan Dench, chair of governors Cherry Edwards (pictured) and the head girl and head boy.

To add to the occasion, the academy was delighted to learn that Geoff Winter, also pictured, aged 85 and an ex-music teacher of St Hugh’s, was playing the organ.

Mrs Dench congratulated him on behalf of the staff

and students on his recent award of the British Empire Medal.

The following day staff and students performed their Christmas production, Musicality.

Director of the show, drama teacher Billie O’Malley said: ‘I loved musicals as a child and wanted to pass on something similarly special for our students to remember.

“When I shared this idea with the students many did not know what a musical was.

“ So there was the story made for me, which in fact, made it even more magical than I could portray… our own true story.

“From this, the students then set about making their own script. So not only is it their own true story but they wrote the show themselves.”

Mrs Dench said: ‘‘Musicality’ was a fantastic, sensational, amazing show.

“The cast, the costumes, the dancers, the singers, the ‘crew’ and our very own courageous lion made it a night to remember,

Congratulations and well done to all involved.”