Grantham school promotes importance of health and wellbeing

Poplar Farm Primary School hosted the first of three ‘Health and Wellbeing’ days last week.

Pupils took part in a range of activities to learn about different ways to keep themselves healthy both physically and mentally.

Activities included balance bikes, peer massage, mindful colouring, painting, singing, road safety and yoga.

Poplar Farm are hosting a series of 'Health and Wellbeing' days. (24843940)

They also took part in a road safety assembly, dancing workshops and The Daily Mile, a nationwide initiative to improve the physical health and wellbeing of young people by running set distances each day in a fun and inclusive manner.

The day ended with a personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education session.

Lucy Bowden, SENDCO at Poplar Farm, said: “Throughout the year, we strive to provide the children with a happy place to learn, but also look for ways that we can develop our children into life-long happy and healthy men and women. We use PSHE to help the children build on these life skills and their awareness of mental

health and physical wellbeing.”

