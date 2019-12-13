Grantham school scoops award for its work on children's rights

A junior school has received a silver award in recognition of its work on children’s rights.

Staff and pupils at National Junior School, in Castlegate, Grantham, were presented with their Silver Rights Respecting Schools Award from UNICEF earlier this month.

The award is granted by Unicef UK, the world’s leading organisation working for children in danger, to schools that show good progress towards embedding children’s rights in the school’s policy, practice and ethos, as outlined in the RRSA Strands and Outcomes.

National School are delighted to be a UNICEFsilver rights respecting school. (23522513)

The school received a visit by a UNICEF assessor who spoke to the school’s ‘Rights Respecting Council’ and other children across the school.

She also looked at the school environment and asked children about their rights and how they are taught about them.

In her report, she said: “Children’s social and emotional well-being is a clear priority. Staff and children spoke extremely positively about the impact of the check-in and connect, regular opportunities to reflect on issues and CALMS.

“All children spoken with agreed they felt safe at school.

‘If you’re safe you are happy learning’, explained one child. ‘I would go to a teacher and it would be sorted’ stated a child when asked how children dealt with things going wrong.

“All children spoken with felt their views were taken seriously. ‘There’s always a teacher who will listen to us’, said one child. ‘Everyone waits until everyone is heard’ described another.

“The school provides a wide range of opportunities for children to share their views including a school council, RRSA council, sports leaders and half-termly ‘The Big 6 questions’. Children are elected democratically to groups and non-school council members could describe clearly how they could share their views. They gave examples of the non-contact rule for games, the safer astro turf in the back playground and changes in the playground usage as where they had made changes. The RRSA council members explained their role as they try to make the school a better place.”

Deputy headteacher Jayne Watson is delighted with the award as recognition of all their hard work.

She said: “As always, I was extremely proud to welcome the assessor into our school.

“She was very impressed with our pupils, staff and parents that she spoke to. This award is another acknowledgement of the wonderful community we are building across the schools and a place where we are all proud to belong.”

For more information, visit: www.unicef.org.uk

Read more EducationGrantham