Grantham school sends pupils home after positive Covid case

A Grantham primary school has sent pupils home after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The families of some of the pupils in class bubbles at Cliffedale Primary School were contacted this morning.

In a statement to the Journal, headteacher Lindsay Smith said: "This morning, we were notified that a member of our school community has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result we have liaised closely with our local health protection team and followed the appropriate guidance.

"Steps have been taken to ensure that we have responded in line with national protocols. This has resulted in bubble closure. The effected class bubbles have been contacted today personally to ensure a consistency in our message.

"Other classes are able to attend school and parents do not need to have their children tested unless they develop symptoms."

It is the latest school in the county to be hit by Covid.

