Grantham school set to make big savings by taking part in energy project

A Grantham school will save thousands of pounds a year after becoming part of an energy-saving project.

The Priory Federation of Academies Trust, which includes Grantham's Priory Ruskin Academy, is now set to save nearly £100,000 a year in electric running costs.

The project was supported with grant funding from North East Lincolnshire Council’s Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire programme, to help the Lincoln-based Trust reduce its energy bills and carbon emissions.