Grantham school staff challenge each other to dance off in music video
Published: 09:37, 27 April 2020
| Updated: 09:39, 27 April 2020
Teachers and staff at a Grantham school have challenged each other to a 'dance off' to boost morale.
The staff at Sandon School filmed themselves strutting their best moves to pop favourite 'Cha Cha Slide'
A school spokesperson said: "We are open to look after children whose parent/carers are key workers. Our staff are in on a rota Team A and B.
