Home   News   Article

Grantham school staff challenge each other to dance off in music video

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:37, 27 April 2020
 | Updated: 09:39, 27 April 2020

Teachers and staff at a Grantham school have challenged each other to a 'dance off' to boost morale.

The staff at Sandon School filmed themselves strutting their best moves to pop favourite 'Cha Cha Slide'

A school spokesperson said: "We are open to look after children whose parent/carers are key workers. Our staff are in on a rota Team A and B.

Read more
CoronavirusEducationGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE