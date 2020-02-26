A Grantham school has warned pupils who have returned from a skiing trip in Italy to stay away from school if they think they have developed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Priory Ruskin Academy has warned pupils that if they believe they have developed symptoms since returning from the trip on Saturday, they should stay at home.

A total of 79 pupils, in Years 8 to 12, went to Italy on the trip from five schools in the Priory Federation which also include LSST, Witham and City in Lincoln, and the Pembroke Academy in Cherry Willingham.

The Priory Ruskin Academy (15274083)

A statement on Priory Academy's website says: "Students from this academy were among those who took part in a Priory Federation ski trip to Aprica, Italy, and who arrived back in Lincolnshire on February 22. They have been informed of the latest guidelines.

"As an academy within the Priory Trust, we will be following advice issued by Public Health England (PHE) at all times. The advice, as of February 25 2020, is as follows:

“If you have returned from northern Italy since February 19 and develop symptoms, however mild, you should stay indoors at home and avoid contact with other people immediately and call NHS111. You do not need to follow this advice if you have no symptoms.”

But some parents are furious that pupils have not already been isolated and fear that pupils at the school could be infected.

Parent Ian Haynes said he would not be sending his son to the school today. He said on Facebook: "Why have you let these students and their teachers back to school knowing when they landed how bad the situation was? Rather than protect the 1,000 odd students you have, why have you decided that it's ok for them to come into school effectively causing Grantham to be under quarantine in 14 days' time?"

A school in Cheshire toldits pupils who were skiing in the same area over half-term to isolate themselves at home.

PHE describes coronavirus symptoms as flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. It says: "The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild."

Priory Ruskin Academy also says: "We have also taken advice from Lincolnshire County Council in order to help allay any concerns people may have. The council, too, is advising that all schools and academies continue to follow PHE guidance. We will, of course, continue to keep you updated with government advice as and when it is made available."

Read more EducationGranthamHealth