Grantham school youngsters visit St Wulfram's Church to explore faith

Youngsters at Little Gonerby Infant School were welcomed at church last week.

Reception class pupils visited St Wulfram’s Church to explore faith and become familiar with their local church.

Janette Dunderdale, staff governor and reception class teacher, organised the trip to introduce the children in the two reception classes to their local church community and discover different aspects of the Christianity faith.

Youngsters at Little Gonerby visited St Wulfram's Church last week. (26394152)

Mother Mel read a passage from Matthew 14:22-33.

The youngsters also took part in a treasure hunt to encourage them to search for Christian symbols. They eventually found the three ‘special books’ located throughout the church and alsosigns for the Lectern and the Crypt.

Janette said: “They loved it and they cannot wait to go back for the annual Easter service in April. Little Gonerby is an exciting place to work where children’s and teacher’s passions are brought to life through exciting and fun, real projects.”

