A schoolboy gave up part of his Easter holidays to help collect £290.17 for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal 2018.

Jordan Clapton, nine, joined Lincolnshire community fundraiser, Lauren Alexander, in the Isaac Newton Centre on Friday.

Lauren said: “The whole appeal in grantham has raised £2828.41. It’s heartwarming to see how generous Grantham people are.”