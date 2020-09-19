Eight-year-old Leo Kerby-Kayne has made such an impression with his ideas on recycling that he has been awarded a Blue Peter badge.

During lockdown, Leo made a bird feeder using waste items that were due to be recycled.

He is a pupil at Sandon School (GANF) in Grantham and has autism. He has little language and struggles with communication.

Leo Kerby-Kane has received a Blue Peter badge.(42291620)

His mum Sam, of North Witham, said: “Leo was so proud of himself for making the bird house feeder that, in his excitement, he said ‘bird house’ and ‘the tree’.”

Sam thought that his efforts should be rewarded so wrote into Blue Peter explaining what Leo had made. After his first day back at school, Leo came home to find that he had been awarded a Blue Peter badge.

The birdfeeder made from recyclables by Leo Kerby-Kayne. (42291633)

In the accompanying letter Blue Peter wrote: “We think the bird feeder that you have made is so good that we’re awarding you a Green Blue Peter Badge which is especially for Blue Peter viewers who care about the environment and nature.”