Grantham schoolboy mows NHS into grass verge
Published: 10:02, 30 April 2020
| Updated: 10:04, 30 April 2020
A schoolboy has paid tribute to healthcare staff by mowing a huge NHS into a grass patch outside his home on Gloucester Road, Grantham.
Harvey Dobson, 13, hopes people will see it when out on their daily walks and has received lots of comments about how good it looks.”
It's not Harvey's first visual display of appreciation for the NHS.
