A 12-year-old schoolboy has put his own twist on the Captain Sir Tom 100 challenge by performing 100 dances over the bank holiday weekend.

Malachi Priest, a pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy, was encouraged by his school to take part in a fund-raiser in aid of St Barnabas Hospice.

Choosing to base his challenge on the Captain Sir Tom 100, Malachi has raised over £1,000 by performing 100 dances between Saturday and Monday on the video game Just Dance 2021.

Malachi Priest danced to raise over a thousand pounds for St Barnabas Hospice. (46892931)

He began with 50 dances on Saturday, split into two sessions in the morning and afternoon, before undertaking 25 dances on Sunday after church.

Malachi completed the challenge on Monday, performing his final set of 25 dances.

He said: “I will be celebrating the extraordinary spirit of Captain Tom my way and help my chosen charity. Please donate to help me reach my goal, or even go beyond.

Malachi Priest danced to raise over a thousand pounds for St Barnabas Hospice. (46892918)

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me. I did it! I followed in Captain Tom’s footsteps and danced my way down the path. I danced 100 dances from JustDance 2021.”

Malachi’s mother, Elaine, said: “He absolutely loves dancing. It’s lovely. He’s such a kind boy, he always has been.”

After he completed the challenge, she added: “Malachi feels great. I asked him when he finished if he still enjoyed dancing? Bless him.

“He smiled a great big smile, and replied yes ‘I still love dancing.’”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/malachis-captain-tom-100-challenge