Grantham schoolboy sells toys to raise money for NHS charity

By Tracey Davies
Published: 09:32, 28 April 2020
 Updated: 09:36, 28 April 2020

A kind-hearted schoolboy held a jumble sale outside his home to raise money for charity.

Nine-year-old Jack Senior wanted a way to show his appreciation to healthcare staff and decided to sell some of his old toys.

Jack, a pupil at Belton Lane Primary School, managed to raise £59.50 and donated the money online to NHS Charities Together.

