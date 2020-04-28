Grantham schoolboy sells toys to raise money for NHS charity
Published: 09:32, 28 April 2020
| Updated: 09:36, 28 April 2020
A kind-hearted schoolboy held a jumble sale outside his home to raise money for charity.
Nine-year-old Jack Senior wanted a way to show his appreciation to healthcare staff and decided to sell some of his old toys.
Jack, a pupil at Belton Lane Primary School, managed to raise £59.50 and donated the money online to NHS Charities Together.
