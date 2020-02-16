Grantham schoolchildren don pyjamas and bake cupcakes to raise funds for Heroes Orchard

Pyjamas, cupcakes and non-uniform days have all played their part as Grantham schools have been fund-raising for the town’s Heroes Orchard, a project being led by the Wyndham Park Forum.

Year 6 pupils at National Junior School enjoyed a day in their nightwear on Friday, with a visit by South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for communities Councillor Annie Mason, also in her nightwear.

The Heroes Orchard will be made up of 75 trees to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe and the part played by the district in D-Day and Arnhem.

Elizabeth Bowskill, secretary of the Wyndham Park Forum, centre, with Walton Academy pupils for their cake sale. (28962082)

Coun Mason said of the orchard: “It’sgoing to be brilliant for education purposes, particularly as a lot of these pupils live locally and will be able to visit the orchard. In addition, to have somewhere for people to go and reflect and pay tribute to what happened, gives it a real sense of purpose.”

At Walton Academy, a week of assemblies covering aviation and airborne forces topics culminated in Friday’s fund-raising non-uniform day for more than 600 pupils and a cake sale, with all cake proceeds donated to the appeal by caterers Caterlink.

The only people not in school uniform were Walton’s Army cadets, who opted for their militarykhaki as a fitting tribute.

National Schoolchildren and Councillor Annie Mason in their nightwear to raise money for the Heroes Orchard. (28961875)

School principal Will Teece said: “As an academy we recognise the significance of both honouring and remembering those who gave their lives to secure our freedom.We have a number of students with close ties to the armed forces, from parents on active service to student members of the cadet forces, and we are keen to ensure their sacrifices are not forgotten. This project will not only be a fitting memorial but also a fantastic space for the local community.”

The Heroes Orchard, a crowdfund project, will create a living legacy for the district’s airborne forces and aviation heritage.

The orchard appeal has now reached its target of £12,150 but the Wyndham Park Forum is still taking contributions to help fund a wish list of additional items.

Council leader Councillor Kelham Cookethanked everyone who pledged money for CrowdfundSK’s first successful campaign. He said: “This project has illustrated exactly what we wanted to achieve with CrowdfundSK, bringing communities together and opening up new funding avenues.

“I have been impressed by the range of organisations and people who have responded to and backed the appeal. I really look forward to seeing the trees in the ground and the orchard mature into a true community asset, but equally a very thoughtful and reflective place at the same time.”

