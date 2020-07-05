Grantham schoolchildren perform poem to share experiences during the pandemic

Ode to our school

Miss Leeson, the deputy headteacher at Harrowby Infant School, has written a Covid-related poem to give the children who have been in school since the March 23 lockdown the opportunity to share their experiences with the community.

The Key Stage 2 children who access the care provision have been attending the Harrowby site. The children have performed the poem and this can be viewed at https://nationaljuniorschool.com/our-covid-poem