Grantham schoolchildren perform poem to share experiences during the pandemic
Published: 15:00, 05 July 2020
| Updated: 15:04, 05 July 2020
Ode to our school
Miss Leeson, the deputy headteacher at Harrowby Infant School, has written a Covid-related poem to give the children who have been in school since the March 23 lockdown the opportunity to share their experiences with the community.
The Key Stage 2 children who access the care provision have been attending the Harrowby site. The children have performed the poem and this can be viewed at https://nationaljuniorschool.com/our-covid-poem
