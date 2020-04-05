Grantham schoolgirl collects hundreds of Easter eggs in memory of brother
Published: 07:00, 05 April 2020
A schoolgirl has collected 600 Easter eggs in memory of her brother Shaun and his friend Josh Davies who died in a car crash in 2017.
Sister Rebecca Watson, 10, wanted to spread “a few smiles” to those in need.
Her mum, Sarah, said: “Due to Covid-19, we had to stop collections much sooner than originally planned. The eggs were donated to hostels, Grantham Foodbank and church groups.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies