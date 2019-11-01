Grantham schoolgirl donates her locks to children's wig charity

A six-year-old schoolgirl has donated her long hair to charity after being inspired to by her friend’s mum.

Alitzel Cruz, a Year 2 pupil at Cliffedale Primary School, donated 19cm of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people that have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

She was inspired to donate her own locks after her friend’s mum, Jennifer Close, donated her own hair to the charity.

Alitzel Cruz donated her hair to charity.

Alitzel’s proud mum Nina said: “Her long hair hadn’t been cut since last year so we had been meaning to take a trip to the hairdresser for a while.

“When I heard about her friend’s mum having hers cut and sent to the Little Princess Trust, I mentioned it to Alitzel and she thought it was a great idea so we made sure to cut enough off so that we could send it.”

Alitzel Cruz donated her hair to charity.

Alitzel had her hair cut at Gerard Hairdressing last Monday.

The schoolgirl said: “I can’t stop thinking about the little girl that I’m going to make happy by sending my hair.”

Alitzel Cruz donated her hair to charity.